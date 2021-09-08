LooseKANONdance Applications Now Open For Fuze, Deadline September 21, 2021

looseKANONdance is now accepting applications for fuze, a queer art experience, a new display of multidisciplinary queer artwork made possible by artists, creatives, and collaborators from within the LGBTQIA+ community. Artists may apply via an online application form through September 21, 2021 at www.fuzexperience.com/. Artist selections will be announced to the public on October 1, 2021.

fuze will premiere on November 13, 2021, at 345 East 104th St. There will be showings at 7pm and 9pm with social distancing due to COVID-19 (due to demand, additional showtimes may be added on November 13). Tickets will be available online at www.fuzexperience.com or by phone at 704-562-4439.

"fuze is a unique and immersive experience designed to push the boundaries of queer collaboration and creativity," said founder Kanon Sapp, creative director of fuze. "Performance and art festivals are traditionally medium-based and transactional. The NYC Queer Arts Community is rich in artists, yet poor in connectivity. The experience aims to de-fuzethe way in which we see each other as competition, rather than a community of endless resources. fuze has the intention of creating a space for LGBTQIA+ artists to create and connect outside of Pride month and to host a community event that will support local businesses and creatives."

The participants of fuze will be selected through an application process. The artists will have six weeks to create new works using fuze funding. A creative team will work closely with the artists to support their visions: Branding: Sam Canvin, Barker Agency; Photography: Marc J. Franklin, senior photographer at Playbill; Videography: Kento, recording artist signed with Popsonic Records; Headshots: Bronson Farr. Collaborators for the event are specific LGBTQIA+ small businesses that fuze has chosen to support in order to uplift and strengthen the work of local entrepreneurs within the queer community: Artswrk , House of Jane, Queer Candle Co., and Transfigure Print Co. Special edition fuzemerchandise created by collaborators will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit www.fuzexperience.com.