London Production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Heading to Movie Theaters Worldwide

Variety reports that the London stage production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will be heading to movie theaters worldwide in 2018. Trafalgar Releasing has acquired the theatrical rights to the West End musical, which trasnferred from Broadway after picking up four Tony Awards. A theatrical release date has not yet been announced.

Trafalgar CEO Marc Allenby told the site, "'An American in Paris' is one of the biggest productions to hit the West End this decade with outstanding performances, memorable tunes, beautiful costumes and exceptional sets. We can't wait to share this production with audiences in cinemas around the world throughout 2018."

Written by Craig Lucas, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS features the timeless music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, including the songs I Got Rhythm, 'S Wonderful, I'll Build a Stairway To Paradise and They Can't Take That Away from Me, together with George Gershwin's sweeping compositions including 'Concerto in F' and 'An American in Paris'.

An American in Paris premiered in 2014 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris to ecstatic reviews before transferring to the Palace Theatre on Broadway, where it received 12 Tony nominations and won 4 for Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, Best Set Design and Best Lighting Design. The musical also won four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards and two Theatre World Awards.

In the story, Jerry Mulligan is an American GI pursuing his dream to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war...

The London cast is led by Ashley Day (as Jerry Mulligan) and Leanne Cope (as Lise Dassin) with Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport,David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Julie Legrand as Madame Baurel. The company also features Julian Forsyth and Ashley Andrews, Sophie Apollonia, Zoe Arshamian, Sarah Bakker, James Barton, Alicia Beck, Chrissy Brooke, James Butcher, Jonathan Caguioa, Jennifer Davison, Katie Deacon, Rebecca Fennelly, Sebastian Goffin, Alyn Hawke, Nicky Henshall, Genevieve Heron, Amy Hollins, Frankie Jenna, Justin-Lee Jones, Robin Kent, Kristen McGarrity, Julia J. Nagle, Daniela Norman, Pippa Raine, Aaron Smyth, Todd Talbot, Max Westwell, Jack Wilcox, Carrie Willis, Stuart Winter and Liam Wrate.

Photo Credit: Angela Sterling

Related Articles