Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer Says 'We Risk a Great Cultural Depression' Without Those Who Work in Performing Arts
Krauthamer penned an Op-Ed, asking the question- What would our world look like if we lost our connection to accessible music and the arts as a whole?'
AFM Local 802 president Adam Krauthamer penned an Op-Ed for the New York Post, addressing what the future of those who work in the arts looks like in the midst of mass unemployment due to the ongoing health crisis, and calling upon elected officials to put a plan of action into place.
Read the full article HERE.
Krauthamer stated:
"Seven months into the pandemic, artists and the city of New York are being throttled, almost without exception. From the house band at the Village Vanguard to the Queens Symphony to Broadway and Lincoln Center, the arts have been silenced. Virtually every person working in the arts and entertainment sector has lost their job.
Yet there is hardly any discussion of this in New York - and no plan in sight."
He continued to say:
"We can't take this much longer. Musicians, actors, stagehands, scenic designers, singers, dressers, ticket takers and many others working in the performing arts will not survive without help. These talented artists and workers create much of our most treasured culture. Our elected officials and those running artistic organizations must ask themselves what a great cultural depression could mean for New York City and the rest our country."
