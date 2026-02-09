Liza Minnelli To Appear At The Streicker Center For NYC Launch Of New Memoir

Liza Minnelli will make a rare public appearance at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center in New York City for an exclusive event marking the publication of her forthcoming memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!. The book is published by Hachette Book Group and is written as told to Minnelli’s longtime collaborator Michael Feinstein.

Titled Liza Minnelli – Live in Conversation, the one-night-only event will take place in Temple Emanu-El’s Fifth Avenue Sanctuary. Minnelli and Feinstein will discuss the memoir, reflect on Minnelli’s career and personal life, and share film clips spanning her decades-long career. Feinstein, a Tony Award recipient and multiple Grammy nominee, joins Minnelli onstage as interviewer and collaborator.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli writes candidly about her upbringing as the daughter of filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, her rise to international fame, and her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder. The memoir also reflects on her relationships with fellow artists and cultural figures, as well as her family, including her sister Lorna Luft.

Minnelli, an EGOT winner, is expected to discuss key moments from her life and career, from her work in film, music, and theater to her friendships with figures such as Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Halston, Michael Jackson, and Princess Diana.

All tickets for the event include a signed copy of Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!. Additional information and ticketing details are available through the Streicker Cultural Center.