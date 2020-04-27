Living Room Concerts: WAITRESS's Joel Montague Sings 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

In our latest Living Room Concert, the brilliant Joel Montague - who starred as Ogie in the West End production of Waitress pre-shutdown - gives us a very apt rendition of "Out There" from Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Watch the video below!

Joel Montague's past work includes Falsettos at The Other Palace, Guys and Dolls at Théâtre Marigny in Paris, Kiss Me, Kate at Sheffield Crucible, School of Rock at the New London Theatre, and Funny Girl at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy Theatre.

Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame was released in 1996. Based on Victor Hugo's novel about the deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo, it features songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the amazing charity Acting for Others!





