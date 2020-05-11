Living Room Concerts: Charlotte Harwood and Claire-Marie Hall Sing 'Apex Predator' From MEAN GIRLS

We've got a totally fetch duet for you in today's Living Room Concert: Charlotte Harwood and Claire-Marie Hall performing "Apex Predator" from the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. Watch the video below!

Charlotte Harwood's work includes Loserville and Flashdance in the West End, the UK tour of Legally Blonde, She Loves Me at Chichester Festival Theatre, Fiddler on the Roof at Grange Park Opera and the Royal Albert Hall, and Alan Ayckbourn's Confusions and Hero's Welcome at 59E59 Theaters in New York. On TV, she's appeared in Channel 4's No Offence, BBC One's Informer, and Fox's Deep State.

Claire-Marie Hall played Cosette in the West End production of Les Misérables. Her other work includes High School Musical at Hammersmith Apollo and touring the UK, The King and I at Leicester Curve and touring, and The Grinning Man in the West End. Pre-shutdown, she was in The Wicked Husband at the Watermill and preparing for a run of Operation Mincemeat at Southwark Playhouse.

We hope to see this talented pair back on our stages soon! In the meantime, enjoy the video - and please do consider donating to the amazing charity Acting for Others.





