Everything We Know About THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

It's time for audiences to go back under the sea. Disney is in the process of remaking their beloved animated classic, "The Little Mermaid," in the form of a live action movie musical!

COVID restrictions have pushed the release date further and further back, but BroadwayWorld wanted to provide a comprehensive guide of everything we already know about the film to keep you in the know.

Who's starring in THE LITTLE MERMAID?

The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star. Their roles are currently undisclosed.

Where have I seen THE LITTLE MERMAID stars before?

Singer and actress Halle Bailey - best known for her musical collaborations with her sister under the moniker Chloe X Halle - will take on the title role of Ariel.

"Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian the Crab. BroadwayWorld previously reported on Diggs' experience perfecting Sebastian's distinctive accent. He called Sebastian his hardest role ever.

Javier Bardem will take on the role of King Triton. The actor won an Academy Award for his role in "No Country for Old Men"; he's best known for that, and for "Vicky Christina Barcelona" and many Spanish-language films.

Relative newcomer Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric. He played Laurie in a 2017 TV adaptation of "Little Women," and had film roles in "This Is The Night," "The Song of Names," and more.

Comedy superstar Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula the Sea Witch. She's best known for roles in "Bridesmaids," "Heat," "Tammy," "Spy," and on "Gilmore Girls." A two time Academy Award nominee, McCarthy proved her dramatic chops in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Awkwafina, who plays Scuttle, is best known for her Golden Globe-winning performance in "The Farewell." She's also starred on the big screen in "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."

Last but not least, "Room" and "Doctor Sleep" star Jacob Tremblay will provide the voice of Flounder.

Who directed THE LITTLE MERMAID?

Frequent musical director Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid."

Marshall is a five-time Tony nominee for his choreography on "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Damn Yankees," "She Loves Me," and "Cabaret," and for his direction on "Cabaret." He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the Best Picture-winning film adaptation of "Chicago." Other on-screen musical credits include "Nine," "Into the Woods," and "Mary Poppins Returns."

Who wrote the music for THE LITTLE MERMAID?

The legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote all of the songs on the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Les Poissons." "Under the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year.

For the remake, Menken has teamed with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs. Listen to the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" here:

When will THE LITTLE MERMAID be released?

There's no word yet on when we can expect to see "The Little Mermaid" remake live. The release was originally scheduled for 2020, but production delays due to COVID-19 have pushed back the premiere to unknown territory.

In January of 2021, Javier Bardem confirmed that the movie had begun filming.