Listen to 'Tonight Belongs to You,' the First New Track From THE PROM Movie!

The full soundtrack will be released later this year!

It's time to dance! Sony Music Masterworks today released "Tonight Belongs to You," the first single from Netflix's forthcoming musical THE PROM, directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the hit Broadway musical from Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar.

Originally making its debut last week as the featured track in the film's teaser trailer, "Tonight Belongs To You" is an uplifting, ensemble number with vocals from some of the star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key as well as newcomers Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose. With music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, "Tonight Belongs To You" is available everywhere now.

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), THE HEAD of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they HIT THE ROAD with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, THE PROM is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Listen to the track here:

