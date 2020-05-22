Listen to Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, John Stamos & More in the Final Episode of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
The Broadway Podcast Network is presenting the finale of the all-star comedy podcast, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. This send-up of Bram Stoker's epic horror story is hilariously reimagined with a dash of Mel Brooks and a pinch of Monty Python, and is presented as a classic radio play benefiting The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Released exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network, in four installments, the final installment is live today.
Listen below!
Dracula, Comedy of Terrors follows the legendary Count Dracula as he travels to England to seduce the woman of his dreams, stirring up danger, magic, sensuality and all manner of silliness. Created in the spirit of The 39-Steps and developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors reimagines the epic horror story of Count Dracula as a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud comedy.
Featuring a cast of 14 of Broadway's biggest stars including Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots) as Mina Westfeldt, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gpsy, She Loves Me, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) as Van Helsing, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock - The Musical) as Renfield, Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 9 to 5) as Kitty, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freesyle Love Supreme) as Doctor Westfeldt, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (The Big Knife, Kiss Me, Kate) as Captain, Jeff Kready (Tootsie, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Harker, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Lord Windsor & Lord Cavendish, Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures) as Bosun, Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons) as Lucy Westfeldt, Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, Guys and Dolls) as Driver, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Company, The Prom, Shrek the Musical, Spamalot) as Count Dracula, Emmy Award nominee John Stamos (Bye Bye Birdie, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, "Full House") as Lord Swivelhips, and Alan Tudyk (Prelude to a Kiss, Spamalot) as The Narrator.
This radio play adaptation created expressly for BPN to benefit The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares, this new way of way creating theater is reminiscent of the vintage broadcasts of the 1940's. It is edited by Bart Fassbender (Soft Power, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), has an original score and soundscape by 7-time Joseph Jefferson Award winner Victoria Delorio and is associate directed by Marty Maguire.
Listen to the first three episodes below!
