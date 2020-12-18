Listen to Derek Klena on the Latest Episode of DRAMA. Podcast
Klena is the latest guest in the series with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher and more.
Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia) brought his stories and charm to the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. He is the latest guest in their series with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, and more so far. The boys discuss how "Goodbye" from Catch Me If You Can skyrocketed Derek's career, the Magic Mike musical, the even stronger relevance of Slave Play post-2020, his love story with his wife Elycia, and getting his first Tony nomination for playing Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill.
Listen to the episode below!
Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.
