Listen to Derek Klena on the Latest Episode of DRAMA. Podcast

Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia) brought his stories and charm to the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. He is the latest guest in their series with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, and more so far. The boys discuss how "Goodbye" from Catch Me If You Can skyrocketed Derek's career, the Magic Mike musical, the even stronger relevance of Slave Play post-2020, his love story with his wife Elycia, and getting his first Tony nomination for playing Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill.

Listen to the episode below!

