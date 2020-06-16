Listen to Daisy Eagan on MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD Podcast

Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush of the hit podcast "Mamas Talkin' Loud", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, announced that Tony Award-winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), recently joined them as part of their month of PRIDE to talk her motherhood/life journey, from coming out at the age of 12, to continuing to explore gender identity and sexuality, all while battling the pressures of show business that for so long only accepted womxn who look and act a certain way. Wildly open and honest about her struggles and triumphs, Daisy continues to be an activist for the LGBTQ+ community and the #BLM movement, and a voice for the dismantling that needs to take place in order to heal and rebuild our broken society. She has "Nothing To Hide". The podcast is available now wherever you listen to podcasts and at bpn.fm/mamas.

Listen below!

In year four of sharing a dressing room at Broadway's Jersey Boys, hosts Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush found themselves in uncharted territory, juggling motherhood and eight shows a week. Knowing they weren't alone in the struggle, they founded a support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica 'in the dressing room' as they discuss in depth the usually funny, always emotional and very frank comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

Their most recent guest, DAISY EAGAN is the youngest person to win a Tony Award for her role in The Secret Garden. Additional Broadway credits are Les Miserables and James Joyce's The Dead. She has been seen in numerous television shows, most recently as Joey Riverton in "Good Trouble", but also "Girls", "The Mentalist", and many more. Daisy has written and starred in three one-woman shows: "Daisy Eagan: Fuck You. I Love You.", "Still Daisy After All These Years", and "One For My Baby". A published, award-winning writer with a loyal and growing audience, Daisy is a fierce fighter and activist for women's and LGBTQ rights, she is a rousing voice in political arenas, and continues to fight for change throughout her career.

Previous guests include: Heather Headley, Laura Benanti, Caissie Levy, Stephanie J Block, Patti Murin, Karen Olivo, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tara Rubin, and Lorin Latarro

Up Next: Cheyenne Jackson & Jason Landau

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/mamas-talkin-loud/

