Listen To Chris Sarandon Interview Mario Cantone For His COOKING BY HEART Podcast

The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Academy Award- nominee Chris Sarandon's latest episode of his popular 'Cooking By Heart' podcast featuring his interview with Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone ('Sex and the City,' And Just Like That' and 'Better Things') is now available on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube.

Chris' 'Cooking By Heart' features discussions with well-known actors, chefs, directors, authors, politicians, musicians, business figures, and comedians that center on memories of the meals and favorite foods we all grew up with. They discuss the stories and people that accompany those memories, from the exotic to the mundane- and every guest brings a favorite recipe to share with all the listeners.

Previous guests include celebrity chef Jacques Pépin, Broadway stars Hal Linden, Carol Kane, Ken Page and Chris' wife, Tony-winner Joanna Gleason, as well as country music star Kathy Mattea, actor Cary Elwes and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian, among several others.

New episodes drop twice a month on all major podcast platforms, and most are also on YouTube. Each guest shares their reminiscences of favorite foods growing up and the role food played in their family. In June, Chris will interview popular PBS-TV star chef Lidia Bastianich.

For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or 'Cooking By Heart,' please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.

Chris' Cooking By Heart' episode with Mario Cantone is also on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXVWCNy55rU.





