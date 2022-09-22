Listen: THE RANDY RAINBOW PODCAST Launches With Guest Sean Hayes

From the minds of Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions, on the heels of their hit podcast HypochondriActor, have announced their upcoming slate of shows that will begin to roll out starting this month with The Randy Rainbow Podcast.

Listen to the first episode featuring Sean Hayes below!

In his latest comedic journey, Randy brings his unique flair to the world of audio entertainment with a weekly show featuring compelling interviews, hilarious sketches, and show-stopping musical performances. Guests will include Sean Hayes, Carol Burnett, Josh Gad, Jon Cryer and more. Listeners can subscribe now at Apple.co/randyrainbow or wherever podcasts are available.

"Randy and Hazy Mills are a perfect fit," said Todd Milliner, President and Co-founder, Hazy Mills Productions. "We are thrilled to be launching his new show, along with our plans for more podcasts that will bring fun, laughter, and curiosities to our audiences."

The rest of the new slate of shows coming soon from Hazy Mills Productions also include:

The GrimmCast

The ladies of Grimm - Claire Coffee, Bitsie Tulloch, and Bree Turner - take you on a journey through each episode of the hit show. They will share behind-the-scenes stories, show lore, and of course talk to special guests along the way. They'll also answer fan questions and highlight stories from the Pacific Northwest.

Unt. Eric McCormack & Steven Weber Dinner Podcast

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) and Steven Weber (Wings, Chicago Med), pals since the TV Guide days, have spent twenty years arguing, laughing, singing, bitching and dining... and now you get to listen to them do it! Each episode, Eric and Steven will invite two celebrity guests over for dinner and together they will talk about their love of good food and the behind the scenes stories of their lives in entertainment.

Unt. Steve Shenbaum Podcast

In sports and life, every interaction and conversation is an opportunity to make a positive and lasting impression on others. Through his fun and unique improv-based trainings, Game On Nation founder Steve Shenbaum has worked with some of the biggest athletes, coaches and teams in the world, including: USWNT, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Yankees to name a few. In this podcast, Steve will interview prominent leaders in the sports community to discuss their journey, their hardships and share the values that helped them excel not only in sports, but also in life.

The above slate, including The Randy Rainbow Podcast, joins new episodes of HypochondriActor rolling out this year. In HypochondriActor, hosts Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali marry comedy and medicine while chatting with incredible celebrities about interesting and sometimes wild medical journeys.

More information about all the shows, including links to the feeds can be found at HazyMills.com.

About Hazy Mills Productions:

Formed in 2004 by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions has created award-winning and critically-acclaimed content in television, film, branded content, theatre, and podcasts. Notable TV credits include the Emmy Award-winning Hot in Cleveland, Emmy Award-nominated Grimm, Emmy Award-winning Hollywood Game Night, and the Critics' Choice Award-nominated The History of Comedy for CNN. In 2020, Hazy Mills Productions expanded its focus to audio, and started developing their slate of podcasts.