Listen: THE 12 Musical Original Cast Recording Out Now

Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label has released The 12 – A New Musical (Original Cast Recording). You can now listen here!

The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the shocking death of their leader, twelve ordinary individuals struggle through their dark night of the soul to reconcile his message of love with such unthinkable tragedy. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a very human story of love lost and found, and the enduring power of hope.

Written by Neil Berg (Grumpy Old Men, The Sabbath Girl) and Robert Schenkkan (Pulitzer Prize for The Kentucky Cycle and Tony Award for All the Way), the cast recording features the cast of the recent Goodspeed Musicals production directed by John Doyle. The cast includes Etai Benson (Company), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Mel Johnson Jr. (Kiss Me, Kate), Wonza Johnson (MJ The Musical), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice the Musical), Rob Morrison (Assassins), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob SquarePants), Gregory Treco (Hamilton), Adrienne Walker (The Lion King), Akron Lanier Watson (The Color Purple), and Rema Webb (Fat Ham).

The 18-track album is produced by Grammy nominee and 12-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter, Berg and Schenkkan. Greg Jarrett is the music supervisor and orchestrator, and Adam Souza is the music director.

“We are so excited for the world to hear The 12! This amazing group of artists created an absolutely unique, powerhouse musical, and we are thrilled to have captured it with this original cast recording,” said Berg and Schenkkan in a joint statement.