Listen: Shelly Tygielski Talks Radical Self-Care on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Art of Kindness podcast, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Author and Mindfulness Teacher Shelly Tygielski is on today's episode to discuss her inspiring new book Sit Down to Rise Up: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World.

Listen below!

During the episode, Tygielski dives into her new book, which aims to empower readers and propell profound social change by going inward. She also opens up about her global, grass-roots mutual aid community Pandemic of Love, which has directly matched to nearly two million people during the pandemic. In addition, the writer shares ways that listeners can contribute to a kinder world.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.