Listen: Reneé Rapp Drops New Single 'Why Is She Still Here?'

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and Broadway alum Reneé Rapp has unveiled her latest single, “Why Is She Still Here?” from her forthcoming sophomore album BITE ME, releasing August 1st. Check out the song below.

The release arrives just a few weeks after the announcement of Reneé Rapp’s BITE ME North American headlining tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Her largest tour to date, the 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country including Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Earlier this summer, Rapp revealed the BITE.ME website, urging fans to ‘sign a hundred NDA’s’, ultimately revealing a slew of hints about the yet-to-be-announced album. In the weeks following, the internet erupted with ‘Bite Me’ related clues – from Rapp’s “Bite Me” lip tattoo to posts from the likes of Paris Hilton, Charlize Theron, Monica Lewinsky, Gabby Windey, and more. The Bite Me era encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to find strength in being authentically, unapologetically themselves.

The album marks Rapp’s first music release since 2023, when she collaborated with GRAMMY® award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion on the record “Not My Fault” from the official soundtrack to Paramount’s feature film MEAN GIRLS, which also saw Rapp reprising her role of Regina George.

RENEÉ RAPP – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Sep 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Oct 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Oct 06 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Wed Oct 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Thu Oct 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 27 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Oct 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

ABOUT RENEÉ RAPP:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. That year saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well,” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp released her first full-length studio album Snow Angel in 2023. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview about that album here.

Across her career, Rapp has played to packed crowds at festivals across the globe, including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and many more. She’s been nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year,’ and held performance spots on a number of coveted television programs including Saturday Night Live, The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.

Photo credit: Zora Sicher