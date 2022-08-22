Listen: Patrick Page Talks About His Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Patrick Page! Page discussed his career, how he got started in the performing arts, and more.

"I feel I was never 'out of it' because my dad was an actor and also a theatre professor so, when I was a little boy I spent my summers when I was 2, 3, 4 years old at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival," Page recalls. "Then during the year my father directed plays, acted in plays, built sets, made sound design, did everything...so I grew up wanting to be on the stage, looking up there and thinking that's where the fun was."

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway after starring as Hades in the off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre and National Theatre productions. Other Broadway: The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall).

Regional: Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Film: Upcoming Spirited for Apple+, In The Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel. Television: Richard Clay on The Gilded Age for HBO; recurring on Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone and guest starring roles on Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., and Law and Order: S.V.U.