Listen Now To Season One Of STAGE COMBAT: A MENTAL HEALTH STORY In Advance Of Season Two Out This Month

Get ready for explosive new episodes in Season Two, starting July 25, 2023.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Listen Now To Season One Of STAGE COMBAT: A MENTAL HEALTH STORY In Advance Of Season Two Out This Month

Listen to Season One of Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story now! Telling his own story, Sean Hayden directs the "riveting series" according to On Stage Blog, and Boy Culture confirms it is "a compelling story". Explosive new episodes when Season II begins July 25, 2023.

In 2019, Sean Hayden thought he had booked the role of his dreams at the prestigious Goodspeed in its production of "Billy Elliot, The Musical." As he drove over the Connecticut River and laid his eyes on the fairy tale Opera House for the first time, Sean had no idea what would be looming behind its doors. "Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story" takes the listener into the insular world of the theatre industry in which the unspoken rule is, "You are not supposed to speak up. Or there will be consequences." If you thought all the drama happens on stage, wait until you hear what happens after the curtain closes in this immersive listening experience. In a unique format, each episode is followed by a short "post-show talk back" with Sean and a mental health professional. Together they unpack the issues presented in the episode in provocative conversations about mental health and the theatre industry.

With the Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story Podcast, Sean aims to underscore the importance of raising awareness and providing support for the mental well-being of actors and theater staff. By fostering a culture of compassion, understanding, and accessible resources, we can empower actors to navigate the demanding nature of theater with resilience and confidence.

Listen to Season One now on Apple Podcasts. Season II begins July 25, 2023. NEW EPISODES DROP ON TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS!

The podcast stars 20 additional voice actors. The podcast is recorded and edited by Andrew Linn. Podcast icon designed by Fran Pinter-Parrott.

Sean Hayden (creator, actor, director) / HAYWOOD PRODUCTIONS, LLC is the CEO of Haywood Productions, LLC. As a professional actor, Sean has appeared in two Broadway national tours and in plays and musicals in theaters across the country. He is a proud union member of Actors' Equity Association. As a mental health advocate, Sean has provided thought leadership on how employers can better support the mental health of their employees in various media outlets. His op-ed on "Men and Mental Health" appeared in The Economic Times. Sean resides in New York City and upstate New York with his husband, a screenwriter.



RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Photo
Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.

Get all the details about the world premiere of HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T., featuring Quentin Earl Darrington and an incredible cast. Experience the magic of Soul Train as this musical takes you on a journey through its legendary music and cultural impact.

2
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE

All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Check out the all new photos here!

3
2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees! Photo
2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will reveal the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Eligible nominees include Schmigadoon!, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Crown, The White Lotus, and more. Check back for live updates!

4
Vanessa Williams Joins Producing Team of A WONDERFUL WORLD Photo
Vanessa Williams Joins Producing Team of A WONDERFUL WORLD

Full casting has been announced for A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, which was previously announced to star James Monroe Iglehart.  The production also welcomes multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams to the lead producing team.  Find out more about the show, and the cast, here!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/12: CABARET Broadway Transfer, Matt Doyle in SINATRA Musical, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/12: CABARET Broadway Transfer, Matt Doyle in SINATRA Musical, and More!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan TownhousePhotos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWNVideo: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway ChorusNEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PRIMA FACIE
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You