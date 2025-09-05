Listen: Nicholas Christopher Sings 'Where I Want to Be' From CHESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first listen to Nicholas Christopher singing 'Where I Want to Be' from Chess! The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess will play at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Brian Usifer. Chess will be presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.

Photo Credit: Richard Phibbs