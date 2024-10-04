Listen: Melissa Barrera Performs 'My Stranger' Song From YOUR MONSTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive song from Caroline Lindy's new film Your Monster. The track, “My Stranger," features vocals from lead actress, Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) with music & lyrics by Daniel and Patrick Lazour, who penned the original Broadway-style musical numbers for the film.

Your Monster tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover.

With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage. The film,

The cast also includes Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ike Ufomadu, and Lana Young. The movie hits theaters on October 25. Take a look at the trailer below!