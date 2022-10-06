Listen: MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now

Warner Music Group's Arts Music Division's Monster High The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) was released today, October 6, alongside the premiere of Monster High The Movie on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The new live-action movie musical Monster High The Movie is based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures.

Monster High The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day alongside her new friends.

Monster High The Movie is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland ("The Real O'Neals," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Firehouse Dog"). Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television and Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development, oversee the film for Mattel and also serve as executive producers. Music for this live-action musical was written by Jeannie Lurie ("High School Musical: The Musical - The Series," Descendants, "Hannah Montana"), Matthew Tishler ("High School Musical: The Musical - The Series," Descendants 3, Girl Meets World), and Andrew Underberg (Jojo Siwa, "Barbie: Big City Big Dreams").

The Monster High soundtrack joins other successful partnership launches by Mattel and Warner Music including Barbie Radio, Barbie's very own 24/7 streaming station on iHeartRadio, and soundtracks from hit Mattel Television content such as "Barbie: It Takes Two," "Barbie: Big City Big Dreams," "Thomas: All Engines Go!," "He Man and Masters of the Universe" and "Masters of the Universe: Revelation."

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of 'fang-tastic' characters, inspired by the original ghouls, for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

About Arts Music

Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded their Kids & Family content, partnering with Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Skyship Entertainment for Super Simple Songs, Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Cloudco Entertainment for Holly Hobbie. Arts Music is also the home of the Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music and Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records for musical theater.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Streaming Network for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis and ET Live for entertainment coverage. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.