Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Kate Burton

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Kate Burton- best known for her Tony nominated work on Broadway (where she last appeared in Present Laughter with Kevin Kline) and for her Emmy nominated work in Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

On film, she was most recently seen in Where'd You Go, Bernadette! She can also be seen on television in Inventing Anna, Prodigal Son, Charmed and Supergirl. She is a professor at USC and lives in Los Angeles.

"In the house, I grew up with a working actor who was doing a couple of shows on Broadway and a lot of television," she explained of her upbringing. "And then on the other side, my dad being Richard Burton is an interesting thing. By the time I was really cognizant of him, he was already a major, major actor."

"When I went to Brown University in 1975, I had no desire to be an actor. That did not happen to me until my senior year and it was only because I randomly decided to visit ACT summer school with my friend Nancy Carlin... I went with her to class and I was like, 'Oh!'"

Listen to the full interview below!