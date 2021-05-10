Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Jeffrey Omura

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features artist, activist, labor leader, and candidate for New York City Council District 6- Jeffrey Omura.

"I've always been involved in politics," he explained. "The John Kerry campaign in 2004 was my first time getting out in the field and talking to voters on behalf of a candidate and I discovered that it was something i was really passionate about. Every election since then I've done what I could to get involved."

As an actor, he recently appeared on TV in The Blacklist, Limitless, Succession, and Hawaii Five-0, and he's known for his work onstage across the country. He's a founding member of both Fair Wage Onstage and Be An Arts Hero, and an elected officer of Actors' Equity Association. If elected, he will be the first openly gay person to represent District 6 and the first Japanese American ever elected to office in New York State.

