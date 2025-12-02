Listen: Joe McGinty & The Loser’s Lounge Release Christmas Single Feat. Michael Cerveris

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge have released a new single from their upcoming holiday album, coming in 2026. "Winter World Of Love," out now, features lead vocals by Tony Award-winning actor and musician Michael Cerveris, currently starring in A Christmas Carol at PAC NYC, and David Driver.

Joe McGinty, the leader of The Loser's Lounge band, and producer and arranger of this project says, "I'm very excited that Michael and David were up for singing this song! When looking at possible covers for the disco holiday record, I tried to find a few songs that were not connected to a specific holiday, and this celebration of winter love seemed perfect. Englebert Humperdink's version was released in 1969 and was a huge hit, spending thirteen weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at number 7. It was fun to reimagine the schmaltzy ballad as a sexy duet between two men, and arrange it as an electrified disco song."

The Loser's Lounge house band - also known as "The Joe McGinty 7" - provide the rhythm track (Clem Waldmann, Eddie Zweiback, Jeremy Chatzky, Julian Maile and David Terhune make up the core band, along with Joe). Justin Flynn continued the saxophone solo.

Founded in 1993 by former Psychedelic Furs keyboardist Joe McGinty, The Loser's Lounge continue to canonize the great songwriting catalogues of the '60s, 70's and '80's, performing songs from well-known composers like Neil Diamond, Prince, Burt Bacharach and David Bowie to more obscure artists like Serge Gainsbourg and Harry Nilsson.

A Loser's Lounge performance often includes strings, horns, extensive vocal arrangements, keyboards, and a backing band made up of New York musicians, along with an eclectic parade of up-and-coming singers. Some notable past guest singers include: Lana Del Ray, Richard Dreyfuss, Moby, Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Lee Hazlewood, Paul Williams, Cyndi Lauper, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Schneider, Joey Ramone, John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants, Ronnie Spector, Anne Magnuson, Michael Cerveris, Joan Jett, Ian Hunter, Fred Armisen, ANOHNI, Santi Gold, La La Brooks, and many more, proving that you never know who you might see at The Loser's Lounge.

The Loser's Lounge's broadcast performances have been featured on NBC's Last Call With Carson Daly, Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars TV Special, ABC's My Kind Of Town, radio stations NPR, WFUV, WBAI, WFMU, and in press including The New York Times, The New Yorker, The New York Post, The Village Voice, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone online, Spin Magazine online, and Time Out New York.

Michael Cerveris won Tony awards for his performances in Assassins and Fun Home. His other Broadway credits include Tammy Faye, Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy, In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic.