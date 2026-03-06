Listen: Jessie Altman Releases new EP, SLEEPWALKING

Singer-songwriter Jessie Altman has released her new EP Sleepwalking today, marking the first full project under her newly embraced artist name. The four-track collection is Altman’s most intimate and conceptually cohesive work to date, exploring themes of illusion, awakening, and the fragile line between fantasy and reality.

The EP features two brand-new tracks, the title song “Sleepwalking” and “Hypnotic,” alongside previously released singles “Mirror Mirror” and “Trick of the Light,” both of which have been steadily building momentum with extensive airplay on SiriusXM’s Velvet channel. Together, the songs weave a dreamlike narrative about drifting through life on autopilot, and the moment we decide whether to stay asleep or finally open our eyes.

“For this project, I wanted to explore the idea of illusion, how it can both protect us and seduce us,” says Altman. “The title track, ‘Sleepwalking,’ is about moving through life on autopilot, wondering when you’ll wake up. ‘Trick of the Light’ and ‘Mirror Mirror’ question what’s real versus what we choose to believe. ‘Hypnotic’ pulls listeners into a different kind of trance, the intoxicating feeling of losing yourself in someone else. Together, these songs are about waking up, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Sleepwalking was produced by Grammy-winning producer Jason Lehning (Alison Krauss, Bill Frisell, Lyle Lovett, Guster) and mixed by Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Will Hoge, Hanson), bringing a lush, cinematic warmth to Altman’s confessional songwriting.

Sleepwalking EP Tracklist

• Sleepwalking – Written by Jessica Carter Altman, Palmer Lee, Jason Lehning

• Mirror Mirror – Released April 25, 2025 – Written by Jessica Carter Altman, Latifah Alattas, Jason Lehning

• Trick of the Light – Released October 17, 2025 – Written by Jessica Carter Altman, Latifah Alattas, Jason Lehning

• Hypnotic – Written by Jessica Carter Altman, Palmer Lee, Latifah Alattas, Jason Lehning

The release follows a breakthrough period for Altman. After touring with BBMAK and Tyler Hilton and debuting her album Aftermath, she was named by SPIN as one of The Next Big Names in Music: 2025’s Top Emerging Artists. Her music has surpassed one million global streams and generated over one million monthly social impressions, with coverage from People, Forbes, Numéro Netherlands, Parade, Page Six, Galore, Grazia, Entertainment Tonight, Flaunt, Earmilk, LadyGunn, Us Weekly, OK! and more. Her songs have landed on major streaming platforms including Apple Music’s New in Singer-Songwriter and Breaking Singer-Songwriter playlists, as well as Pandora’s New Tunesmiths and Troubadours. Jessie’s dynamic live performances have further showcased her artistry, with highlights including a livestream event with Wheatus, a national appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, and regional morning shows across the U.S. and Canada, including SiriusXM Canada’s The Breakdown. She also performed at iHeart’s Dunkin’ Music Lounge in New York City, solidifying her reputation as a compelling rising talent.

Beyond music, Jessie has emerged as a rising presence in fashion, attending Paris Couture Week and New York Fashion Week, walking the runway for Vivienne Westwood, and fronting Waterford’s Icons That Bond Generations campaign.