Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK

The Notebook will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with previews beginning Saturday, February 10.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. The track, produced by Ariza, is now available to download and stream wherever you get your music. 

Stream or download the song here or listen below:

While The Notebook marks Michaelson’s Broadway debut as a composer, she is a force in the music industry, with nine studio albums (four of them Top 20 albums) and two platinum singles. She was Emmy Award nominated for her work on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and recently scored Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” series. She was also the executive music producer for the AppleTV+ series “Slumberkins,” creating all new original songs for the series. Michaelson made her on-stage Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch and based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET. For more information, visit www.NotebookMusical.com.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Casting will be announced at a later date.



