Listen: GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM With Brightman, Alabado & More Now Streaming

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording) - Deluxe Edition has been released by Ghostlight Records in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, August 26. In addition to the all-star cast album, this new edition features karaoke tracks for highlights from the recording. The show is based on the book by R.L. Stine published by Scholastic Inc., and features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and book and lyrics by John Maclay.

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Alex Brightman (Tony Award nominee for Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Waitress, "The Real O'Neals"), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Emmy Award nominee for "Abbott Elementary," Tony Award nominee for Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), in addition to a special appearance from R.L. Stine himself. The album cover is a new original work by Tim Jacobus, illustrator of the iconic original Goosebumps art. To download or stream the album, please visit: https://lnk.to/GoosebumpsDeluxePR

The album recently debuted at #12 on the Billboard "Cast Albums" chart and remains the #1 bestseller on Amazon's "Hot New Releases" chart. Since the album's original release, the album's viral hit song, "The Story of The Phantom," has garnered millions of streams across TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms, and spawned hundreds of fan-made cover videos. A collectible CD edition was released in June featuring a full-color 32-page booklet with lyrics, synopsis, and never-before-seen photos of the cast from the recording sessions.

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling-and chilling-new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium premiered in October 2016 at the Todd Wehr Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and at the Newmark Theatre in Portland, OR. The show went on to major productions at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, PA, The Coterie Theatre in Kansas City, MO, Main Street Theater in Houston, TX, and more. It was originally commissioned by Oregon Children's Theatre and Milwaukee's First Stage. An upcoming Chicago production was recently announced for the 1,325-seat Merle Reskin Theatre, where it will run from October 6 to November 12, 2022.

The ensemble features Arianny Escalona, Alex Gibson, AJ Lewis, Armenia Sarkissian, Shuba Vedula, and Aika Zabala. The album is produced by Danny Abosch, who also provides arrangements and orchestrations.

Ghostlight Records previously collaborated with Danny Abosch on the cast album to Fancy Nancy The Musical.

GOOSEBUMPS® is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 400 million English-language books in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. Published by Scholastic Inc., the smash-hit books became a global mega-brand and a $2 billion consumer products program at retail, and continue to be a success with the current Goosebumps SlappyWorld series. The hit live-action Goosebumps TV series was rated #1 for five consecutive seasons in the 1990s. The property also spawned two hugely successful motion pictures starring Jack Black, released in 2015 and 2018, which together grossed more than $250 million. The Goosebumps series made R.L. Stine a worldwide publishing celebrity (and Jeopardy answer), and Goosebumps was named the world's bestselling book series of all time in the 2003 Guinness Book of World Records. A new live-action TV series was announced for Disney Plus in February 2022.

R.L. STINE is the creator of the bestselling Goosebumps series, which has more than 400 million copies in print worldwide and celebrated thirty years in July. Goosebumps is one of the best-selling series of all-time and inspired a popular television show, as well as a feature film starring Jack Black that opened at #1 at the box office. The recent film adaptation of his Fear Street series was ranked the #1 movie on Netflix in July 2021.

DANNY ABOSCH

is a composer/lyricist whose musicals include Fancy Nancy The Musical (Off-Broadway 2012-2014, National Tour 2013-2015, over 100 productions worldwide), Off the Wall (First Prize winner of NMI's 2014 Search for New Musicals, 2015 workshop and concert in Los Angeles), Placebo (winner of the 2012 PMTP Development Award, workshop at the Pasadena Playhouse directed by Ryan Scott Oliver), and Miles & Me (2014 workshop at the Musical Theatre Factory). Danny's original songs were featured in The Way We Dance by playwright Kathleen Clark, directed by Marsha Mason. Danny is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and of NYU's M.F.A. Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Danny studied musical theatre writing in the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project at Northwestern University, where he worked closely with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Craig Carnelia. Danny's songs have been chosen by William Finn for his concert series "Songs By Ridiculously Talented Composers and Lyricists You Probably Don't Know, But Should" and by Ahrens and Flaherty to feature at the Dramatists Guild National Conference. He has also been selected as a finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant and the Kleban Prize in Musical Theatre. Danny's music has been featured on TV shows such as "Dance Moms" and "Last Call with Carson Daly" as well as in the films Waiting in the Wings and Missed Connections.

JOHN MACLAY

is a playwright and lyricist with over a dozen professionally produced titles. In addition to Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, he has written The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors (with Eric Nordin), Geronimo Stilton: Mouse in Space, Little Piglet Gets a Sister (with Brett Ryback), Nancy Drew and Her Biggest Case Ever (with Jeff Frank), Anatole (with Lee Becker and James Valcq), The Revolting Teens of Sherwood (with Joe Foust), Nate the Great (with Brett Ryback), Hopper, and Apollo and the Trials of Hercules (with Joe Foust). This fall, his newest musical Arthur and Friends Make a Musical (with Brett Ryback) based on the Marc Brown book and PBS Kids series "Arthur" will premiere at First Stage in Milwaukee, WI where John serves as resident playwright.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS

has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

"GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM" DELUXE EDITION - TRACK LIST

1. Goosebumps

2. A Super Scary Play

3. The Legend

4. Watch Your Step

5. Babbling Brooke

6. The Story of The Phantom

7. Stay Away

8. Entr'acte

9. Is Somebody Down There?

10. Understudy Buddy

11. Whodunit?

12. The Trapdoor

13. My Home Sweet Home

14. Opening Night

15. One Last Goal

16. The Performance

17. My Story

18. The Phantom Unmasked

19. Goosebumps (Reprise)

20. Goosebumps (INSTRUMENTAL)

21. A Super Scary Play (INSTRUMENTAL)

22. The Legend (INSTRUMENTAL)

23. Watch Your Step (INSTRUMENTAL)

24. Babbling Brooke (INSTRUMENTAL)

25. The Story of The Phantom (INSTRUMENTAL)

26. Stay Away (INSTRUMENTAL)

27. Is Somebody Down There? (INSTRUMENTAL)

28. Understudy Buddy (INSTRUMENTAL)

29. Whodunit? (INSTRUMENTAL)

30. The Trapdoor (INSTRUMENTAL)

31. My Home Sweet Home (INSTRUMENTAL)

32. My Story (INSTRUMENTAL)

33. The Phantom Unmasked (INSTRUMENTAL)

34. Goosebumps (Reprise) (INSTRUMENTAL)