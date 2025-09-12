Listen: GET WHAT YOU WANT: THE SONGS OF MICHAEL FINKE Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke in streaming and digital formats. Showcasing the rising musical theater composer and lyricist heralded for his soaring ballads and unconventional story songs, the album weaves a tapestry of stories and characters fighting for what they want most out of life. Listen here!

Get What You Want features Emily Afton (Hadestown), Ari Axelrod (Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Alex Goley (Big River), Alan H. Green (The Preacher’s Wife), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Tommy Kaiser (Rent), Sarah Naughton (The Sound of Music), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Talia Suskauer (Parade), and Matt Wood (Saturday Night).



Produced by Robbie Rozelle and Michael Finke, and co-produced by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, the album features arrangements and orchestrations by Nils-Petter Ankarblom. The album features liner notes by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square, The Great Gatsby).

The album release will be celebrated tonight, Friday, September 12, with a concert at Chelsea Table + Stage at 9:30 PM, featuring performers from the album and new singers, with musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.