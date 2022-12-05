Listen: Casey Likes Talks ALMOST FAMOUS and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Casey Likes, who recently made his Broadway debut in Almost Famous The Musical as 'William Miller'!

Casey talked about his experience in Almost Famous, the Jimmy Awards, and more!

"It's a magical feeling inside the Jacobs," Casey said of Almost Famous. "I feel like we've found a way to make this Broadway theatre into a home for a lot of people that get the message of the show. We have had some extremely meaningful people from music and the entertainment world come and just feel like the show welcomes them. Then also, the people who work there at the Jacobs feel welcome as well, and that's largely in part due to the environment that our creative team, and specifically Cameron [Crowe] establishes."

Listen to the full episode below!

Casey will next be seen as 'Gene Simmons' in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Goldthat will be released on March 31, 2023 and as 'Richie Shepard,' the leading role in MGM's feature Dark Harvest.

Previous film credits include Everything Must Go, where he portrayed a young Will Ferrell. TV credits include the recent Crypt TV and Facebook Watch series The Birch, as well as National Geographic's American Blackout. As a filmmaker, he has won awards for the direction of his films Seriously and How to Romance, including the top prize in the Arizona Student Film Festival. His latest two self-produced films Thespians and I Got You can be seen on YouTube now.

At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for "Best Lead Male" and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards.