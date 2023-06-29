Listen: Broadway's Desi Oakley Shares Best Advice For Young Performers On ART OF KINDNESS

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcome Broadway star Desi Oakley to The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond. The Waitress star talks with Peterpaul live from the 2023 Jimmy Awards rehearsal at The Juilliard School, where she is a coach to the high school nominees.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

