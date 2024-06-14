Listen: Billy Porter Releases New Single 'Leap'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Billy Porter has shared his new single entitled “Leap”, a motivational anthem ahead of Juneteenth and Pride month celebrations. “Leap” previews the forthcoming Black Mona Lisa Vol. 2: The Cookout Sessions EP coming soon.

Check out the song below!

About the song, Billy Porter commented, “I always want to make sure I use my art to heal. Music is the universal language. We are in trying times right now and I wrote LEAP alongside of the late genius Andrea Martin to inspire love across all races, creeds, identities, and value structures. Welcome to the cookout!”

Produced by longtime collaborator Lofey (Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown), and written by the late legendary songwriter Andrea Martin (Monica, Toni Braxton, En Vogue),“Leap” embodies a classic R&B groove and memorable melody designed to inspire. "How you gonna LEAP just standing there?" sings Billy in the chorus leaning into his role as a role model to millions of young people. "Better go leap, instead of standing there!"

Billy has taken Pride month by storm. Earlier this week, he hosted iHeartRadio’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” special, airing on Hulu and iHeartRadio platforms. During the special, he accepted the 2024 Elton John Impact Award and performed “Leap”. Watch HERE. Billy has shined as the Grand Marshal and Headline performer at a string of Pride festivals this month, including a performance for over 50,000 people at DC Capital Pride just last week.

Next up, he graces the stage of Nashville Pride on June 23 followed by San Francisco’s Pride Festival on June 30 where he’ll deliver what promises to be an unforgettable headline set. Crossing the pond, he touches down in the UK for Brighton Pride on August 3.

Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down all year, he launches the Black Mona Lisa UK Tour in the fall. It kicks off on October 18 in Swansea, Wales at Swansea Arena, roams across the country, and concludes on October 28 in Brighton, England at Brighton Dome. The UK tour also includes a stop at the historic Palladium, which has hosted many iconic performers including Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, and contemporary artists like Adele and Ed Sheeran. Check out the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets HERE.

Last year, Billy Porter released his highly anticipated full-length album, BlackMona Lisa, which boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and features fan-favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” “Broke A Sweat,” and most recently released “Children (What Time It Is)” feat. Lady Blackbird.