Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES

Mo Rocca chats with Broadway legends about the

Feb. 15, 2023  

On the latest episode of Mobituaries, hosted by Mo Rocca, Broadway's best gather to remember the man who made Mr. Mistoffelees dance.

The episode description reads: "When Andrew Lloyd Webber's original Broadway production of the musical Cats premiered in 1982, a young dancer named Timothy Scott was just entering his prime. Cast in the role of Mr. Mistoffelees, he left audiences (including a young Mo) spellbound with an acrobatic dancing that seemed to defy physics. But before the end of the decade, Scott was a victim of the AIDS crisis. 35 years after his death, Mo remembers Tim Scott and his dazzling talent, with help from his partner Norman Buckley and Broadway legends Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee and Ken Page."

Listen to the full episode below!

Emmy winner Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Mo spent four seasons as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He created and hosted Cooking Channel's My Grandmother's Ravioli, in which he learned to cook from grandparents across America.

Mo began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS children's series Wishbone. Currently he hosts The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Saturday mornings on CBS.

On stage Mo starred on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and as Doody in the Southeast Asian tour of the musical Grease.

Mo is the author of All the Presidents' Pets, a historical novel about White House pets and their role in presidential decision-making.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Single Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now Photo
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Single Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now
Listen to the new single “Boundaries (featuring Jennifer Hudson)' from A Strange Loop's Original Broadway Cast Recording!
Caughell, Cuccioli, Rockwell & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY Photo
Caughell, Cuccioli, Rockwell & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY
Kennedy Caughell, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Rockwell and more will lead MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL presentations at Carnegie Hall. See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Full Cast Announced for Adrienne Warren Led ROOM on Broadway Photo
Full Cast Announced for Adrienne Warren Led ROOM on Broadway
The complete cast has been announced for the US premiere of Room on Broadway. As previously announced, the production will star Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Ma. See how to purchase tickets!
Ariana DeBose More to Star in 2023 American Songbook Series Photo
Ariana DeBose More to Star in 2023 American Songbook Series
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced the newest American Songbook series. See who is performing, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket PoliciesBAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
February 15, 2023

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.
Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16
February 15, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announces the inaugural Stage Manager Day will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023, celebrating and acknowledging of the important role stage managers play on every production. 
Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!
February 15, 2023

Top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!
Review Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World PremiereReview Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
February 14, 2023

Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JARNEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
February 14, 2023

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
share