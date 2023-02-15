Listen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES

On the latest episode of Mobituaries, hosted by Mo Rocca, Broadway's best gather to remember the man who made Mr. Mistoffelees dance.

The episode description reads: "When Andrew Lloyd Webber's original Broadway production of the musical Cats premiered in 1982, a young dancer named Timothy Scott was just entering his prime. Cast in the role of Mr. Mistoffelees, he left audiences (including a young Mo) spellbound with an acrobatic dancing that seemed to defy physics. But before the end of the decade, Scott was a victim of the AIDS crisis. 35 years after his death, Mo remembers Tim Scott and his dazzling talent, with help from his partner Norman Buckley and Broadway legends Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee and Ken Page."

