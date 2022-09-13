Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Releases 'Morocco' From Upcoming Cast Recording

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

A new track "Morocco" has been released from Almost Famous - Original Cast Recording. The song, performed by Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes, features music by Tom Kitt with lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt.

Listen to the song below!

Accompanying today's track announce is the forthcoming release of the Almost Famous The Musical - 1973 Bootleg EP 12-inch vinyl. Featuring four songs from the upcoming Broadway musical, this strictly limited-edition package is set for release on December 16 and available now for preorder.

"Morocco" is the third single made available from the Original Cast Recording of Almost Famous, following the release of '"The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You" and "Everybody's Coming Together." Produced by Scott Riesett and Tom Kitt, the song was recorded at Sear Sound, New York City.

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the complete Original Cast Recording of Almost Famous, with pre-order in all formats (CD, Vinyl LP and digital service providers) to be announced at a later date.

Almost Famous begins preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale via telecharge.com or calling 800 447 7400.

