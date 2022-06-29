Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Owner Great Point Acquires Tony Nominated Set Designer Hudson Scenic

Deadline has reported that Robert Halmi's Great Point Studios has acquired the Tony nominated builder of set designs, Hudson Scenic. Hudson Scenic's credits include Hamilton, Hadestown, Aladdin The Lion King, and the Times Square Ball.

Read the full story HERE.

The shop is a mile down the Hudson River from the new Lionsgate production campus in Yonkers, owned and managed by Great Point. Halmi said that given demand for studio space and a backlog led by "all the streamers, who want shows faster, anything you can do to help speed that up" helps - in this case "building sets before they [productions] get here," and continued, "And you will get the sets cheaper because we have a 100,000-square foot facility. We have the wood. We have the steel. And we can take it up to you the day before you need it,"

Hudson Scenic was founded in 1980 by Neil Mazzella. The company provides custom fabrication, automation and bespoke finishes. Lionsgate Studios Yonkers has three soundstages that will grow to 20 when the project is done.

Mazzella, CEO of Hudson Scenic shared that union contracts are being worked out and should be in place by year end.

Read the full story HERE.