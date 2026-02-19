Lindsay Jones and Todd Logan to Host BOTANIC GARDEN THE MUSICAL Listening Event

Tony-nominated composer Lindsay Jones and award-winning playwright Todd Logan will host a special live listening event for their new podcast musical, Botanic Garden the Musical, on Monday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre (Dolby 88) in New York City. The event will bring together voices from the theater, music, and podcast communities for an immersive, one-night-only experience in anticipation of the musical's full public release on March 5.

With just 88 seats, the evening is designed as a curated gathering for artists, creatives, and press. Guests will listen together to the complete 70-minute musical, followed by a live talkback and Q&A with Jones and Logan about the piece and its journey. A small post-event reception will be held in the theater lobby.

Botanic Garden the Musical is a funny, poignant show about a 50-something widow, Kate Goodman, who is desperate to get out of a first date. She turns to the one person who can help: her dead husband, Jake, who's still present, still funny, and still full of opinions.

Developed as an audio musical podcast, Botanic Garden the Musical places listeners directly inside the emotional world of the story, where the present intersects with flashbacks from more than 30 years of marriage. The musical offers an intimate and engaging portrait of the intricacies of a long-term relationship and love that doesn't disappear. Humor emerges naturally alongside reflection, love, and longing, while gently challenging our conventional notion of the need to "move on."

The musical presentation will also be available on all streaming platforms as part of the series A Walk In The Garden, presented by Next Chapter Podcasts. The series follows the creative journey of the show's development from play to musical to audio drama musical.

Botanic Garden was originally written as a play by Logan and premiered in 2008, directed by Olympia Dukakis. That production is where Logan and Jones first met, with Jones serving as sound designer. The play enjoyed numerous productions around the country and won Best Play in the 2016 New York Theater Festival. Years later, Logan approached Jones about collaborating to transform the work into a musical. Development of the musical began in earnest in 2018, with Logan writing the book, Jones composing the music, and both co-writing the lyrics.

The March 2 event offers a new way to experience musical storytelling at the intersection of stage, audio, and narrative innovation in a live setting.