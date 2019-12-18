Lincoln Center Education Presents MY MEMORY, YOUR MEMORY, OUR MEMORY

Lincoln Center Education presents the premiere of Sofia Baeta's my memory, your memory, our memory at 1 pm and 8 pm on Friday December 20. Director/Choreographer Sofia Baeta, one of six 2019 Kenan Fellows at Lincoln Center Education, has brought together a team of eleven collaborators to present a dynamic, multidisciplinary exploration of memory and memory loss. Tickets are free and can be reserved at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-kenan-fellow-performance-my-memory-your-memory-our-memory-tickets-83812600745?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

"In this performance, my hope is that you will experience a live fusion of dance, music and theater that leaves you wondering how memory plays a role in your own life," said Baeta. "I have brought together a group of theater, music, and dance artists that I am really excited about. I aimed to hold a position of artistic leadership while giving the unique artists involved a lot of autonomy over their own contributions. I began by leading exploratory workshops with all the artists to see what was most inspiring and what collaborative groups naturally emerged. Initially all the artists were asked to reflect about the common question, "What is a memory that you hope to never forget?" The exploration around this question became a common inspiration for the group. I was interested in creating a space for creativity, collaboration and vulnerability, while also investigating how I could hold the space for other artists, their creation and my artistic vision. It's been a really exciting, dynamic process and I can't wait to share it with an audience." Baeta, a native Brasil via University of North Carolina School of the Arts where she graduated in May, is one of six Kenan Fellows presenting work this week.

2019 Kenan Fellow Performance: my memory, your memory, our memory

Created by Sofia Baeta and collaborators

Friday December 20 | 1 PM and 8 PM

Clark Studio Theater

Samuel B. & David Rose Building

165 W 65th St

New York, NY 10023

Tickets Here

Mariah Anton (Choreographer/Dancer), Alexandra Barry (Choreographer/Dancer), Jordan Bell (Actor/Writer), Peyton Clifford (Composer/Musician), Drake Duffer (Composer/Musician), Blythe Koster (Choreographer/Dancer/Actress), Peyton Marion (Writer/Poet), Hassiem Muhammad (Choreographer/Dancer/Actor), Brittany Thomas (Composer/Musician), Tierney Sorensen (Choreographer/Dancer) and Katie Weinstein (Actress/Writer)

Sofia Baeta (Brazil) moved to the US to pursue her dance education at age 17 to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. After graduation with a BFA in Contemporary Dance in 2019, Sofia relocated to NYC as a recipient of the Kenan Fellowship at Lincoln Center Education. During her time at UNCSA, Sofia started choreographing and her self-choreographed solo was performed in New York City at The Ailey Citigroup Theater earlier this year. In addition to allowing her to produce her own creative project at Lincoln Center Education's Clark Studio Theater this December, the fellowship expanded her teaching artists skills and she is now teaching with Dancing Classrooms and WRArts.

This season, she is excited to be an apprentice with Mari Meade Dance Collective. She has also performed works from Martha Graham, Merce Cunnigham, Ton Simons, Austin McCornick, Charles Czarny, Douglas Dunn, Brenda Daniels and Juel Lane among others. Her repertoire includes highlighted roles in classical works such as La Bayadère and The Nutcracker. Past study includes summer intensives at the Juilliard School, Merce Cunningham Trust, Alvin Ailey, Pilobolus, The Cambrians and American Ballet Theater. Her international background has allowed her to explore her languages skills making her fluent in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

The William R. Kenan, Jr. Fellowship, a six-month residency at Lincoln Center Education, supports recent graduates of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as they further develop their artistry, cultivate their skills as teaching artists, and build a network to launch their careers in New York City. Come see their original artistic work in LCE's Clark Studio Theater in this free performance series.

The Kenan Fellowships at Lincoln Center are endowed by The William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust and administered by The University of North Carolina School of the Arts' Office of Student Affairs in partnership with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts. Read more about the performance series here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/2019-kenan-fellows-performance-series-28571017877





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You