Lin-Manuel Miranda to Visit LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Tune in to see Lin-Manuel Miranda on Late Night with Seth Meyers next Wednesday, October 23. The episode is set to air 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Miranda will sit down with Meyers to discuss his new Warriors concept album, which will be released Friday, October 17. Miranda has been on the show several times over the years, promoting various projects including his hit musical Hamilton and his role in Mary Poppins Returns. On his last appearance in 2021, the multi-hyphenate discussed his directorial debut Tick, Tick...Boom! and the Disney film Encanto.

Warriors, the new project from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, is a concept album inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. WARRIORS is executive produced by GRAMMY Award winning rapper & New York City native, Nas & produced by GRAMMY Award winning musician Mike Elizondo.

Warriors is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and was the first-ever Broadway cast recording to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Hamilton Mixtape, a concept album inspired by the show’s score, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received a 2017 MTV VMA Award for the video "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)."

Miranda’s first musical, In the Heights, received the Tony Award for Best Score and took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album. The soundtrack from the musical’s film adaptation received a 2022 Grammy nomination. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).