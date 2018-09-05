Lin-Manuel Miranda to Appear on New BILLY ON THE STREET Short-Form Web Series

Lin-Manuel Miranda is slated to appear on the newest season of Billy on the Street, according to Deadline. A year after Billy Eichner left TruTV, he's coming back with new episodes of Billy on the Street, availably only on the web.

The eight short-form episodes hail from Funny Or Die in partnership with Lyft Entertainment. The other celebrities set to appear on the show include Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, The Last O.G. actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and others.

The new episodes will be available on all of Eichner's social media platforms, the Billy on the Street Youtube channel, Funny Or Die's social media platforms and FunnyOrDie.com.

Billy on the Street debuted on Fuse in 2011 and aired there for three seasons before moving to TruTV. When Eichner announced the series would be leaving TruTV, he promised that "Billy on the Street will be back! But we're shifting gears a bit."

Eichner spoke of the move saying, "After 5 seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects. Now that those are taking shape, I'm truly thrilled we've found a way to bring Billy on the Street back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time and I hope these new segments - featuring the most stunning roster of guests we've ever had - give people a small burst of joy in their TIMELINES while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to."

