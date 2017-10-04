Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes Tribute to the Public Theater's Oskar Eustis

Variety recently asked Lin-Manuel Miranda to write a tribute to Oskar Eustis, one of 50 people to make their New Power of New York list.

"Even if he is seeing something different than you intended, his interrogation of the moment forces you to sharpen the edges of your work, until it is indisputable," Miranda writes. "It's that interrogation of the moment and the truth that makes The Public Theater, the house that Joe Papp built, with Oskar Eustis at the helm since 2005, the most exciting place to make new works of theater."

Miranda recalls a moment in Hamilton that Eustis inspired, remembering that Eustis said, "If you don't change a word of this show, it will be one of the greatest things The Public has ever produced...But ... what if Hamilton still hasn't made up his mind what he's going to do at the top of his soliloquy in the duel? What if it isn't 'til the last second?"

"Oh crap. That's a good idea," Miranda writes. "You go back to your desk or back to your piano, endeavoring to make your work live up to the potential Oskar Eustis sees within it."

Oskar Eustis has served as the Artistic Director of The Public Theater since 2005. He came to The Public from Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, RI where he served as Artistic Director from 1994 to 2005. Eustis served as Associate Artistic Director at Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum from 1989-1994; and prior to that he was with the Eureka Theatre Company in San Francisco, serving as Resident Director and Dramaturg from 1981-1986 and Artistic Director from 1986-1989.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively. For its sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater, Hamilton received a record-breaking 10 Lortel Awards, as well as 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical, and an OBIE for Best New American Play.

