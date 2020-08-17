Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Interview Joe Biden for Latino Victory Project

Tune in tomorrow at 3:30pm to watch the interview live.

According to Deadline, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will interview Presidential candidate Joe Biden in a streamed conversation for Latino Victory Project's The Future Is Now. Tune in tomorrow, August 18, at 3:30pm to watch live!

"As the 2020 election approaches, NowThis audiences are more engaged than ever with the issues impacting young voters and how candidates plan to address them," NowThis' Chief Content Officer Tina Exarhos told Deadline. "NowThis looks forward to bringing this important conversation with former Vice President Biden to our huge young audience."

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You