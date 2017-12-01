Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases IN THE HEIGHTS Vinyl For Tenth Anniversary

Dec. 1, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he was listening to an In The Heights 10th Anniversary vinyl that he says will be released in 2018. Check out the tweet, along with the video below!

Drawing from ethnic flavors of Latin music and the modern, 21st-century popular styles of rap and hip-hop, IN THE HEIGHTS, by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Karin Stratton, tells the story of a close-knit group of friends in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. The community is a mix of ethnicities like Puerto Rican, Haitian, and Dominican, but all share the commonality of struggling to obtain the American dream. Opening on Broadway in 2008, In the Heights won four Tony Awards including Best Musical.


