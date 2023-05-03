Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday

Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday

The event will take place Friday, 4pm, on 46th street outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre. 

May. 03, 2023  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham!

The event will take place Friday, 4pm, on 46th street outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

See the Instagram post below!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd was just nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Josh Groban, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Annaleigh Ashford, and Best Revival of a Musical.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories
SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year Photo
SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year
A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year.
Video: Josh Groban Reveals Whats Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies Photo
Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD
See photos of Bernadette Peters and Sean Hayes visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration Photo
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration
The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.

More Hot Stories For You


BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18
May 3, 2023

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.
Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94
May 3, 2023

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.
Justin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New YorkJustin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New York
May 3, 2023

GLSEN has announced that non-binary Broadway singer, actor, and artist Justin David Sullivan will receive GLSEN’s Trailblazer Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards on May 15th in New York City.
Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the TheatreJoel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
May 3, 2023

Joel Grey and John Kander will each receive the 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This FridayLin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday
May 3, 2023

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham! 
share