Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham!

The event will take place Friday, 4pm, on 46th street outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

See the Instagram post below!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd was just nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Josh Groban, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Annaleigh Ashford, and Best Revival of a Musical.