Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Personal Plea for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

In a letter to Billboard readers, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a plea to aid victims of Hurricane Maria, which brought severe destruction to his homeland of Puerto Rico. The actor shares memories of his time spent on the island with his family, including his grandparents and uncle. He writes, "As Maria roared toward the island, my family in Puerto Rico braced for impact. They knew Abuelo Guisin's wooden dream home - where I worked on new musicals during summer breaks from college - could not possibly withstand a major hurricane... My late grandfather's dream home is in pieces."



He continues, "They and their fellow American citizens on the island now face a host of mounting crises - a lack of running water, a SHATTERED power grid, days without electricity and telephone service and access to the wider world," he writes. "Puerto Ricans need supplies and resources just as badly as their fellow Americans in Texas and Florida, and this need is magnified by their geographic isolation from the mainland."



He also revealsthat he is currently working on a new song to benefit the relief efforts. For more information on how to contribute to Hurricane Maria recovery efforts through the UNIDOS fund, click here.

