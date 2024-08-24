Lin-Manuel Miranda Set for COUNTDOWN TO THE POLLS Virtual Volunteer and Training Rally Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to an Instagram post from When We All Vote, Lin Manuel-Miranda will join the organization's Countdown to the Polls Volunteer and Training Rally on Tuesday, August 27th from 8-9pm EST.

Comedian Loni Love and basketball player Stephen Curry will also join the event. The virtual voter registration activation event will inform attendees how they can get involved and amplify the organization's efforts during a critical week for voter registration.

Miranda and Curry are When We All Vote co-chairs, and Love serves as an Ambassador of the organization.

Participants can register for the virtual event at WeAll.vote/RSVP.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and was the first-ever Broadway cast recording to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Hamilton Mixtape, a concept album inspired by the show's score, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received a 2017 MTV VMA Award for the video "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)." Miranda's first musical, In the Heights, received the Tony Award for Best Score and took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album. The soundtrack from the musical's film adaptation received a 2022 Grammy nomination. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

Miranda wrote eight original songs for Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Encanto. The Encanto soundtrack spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with all eight of Miranda's songs from the film appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. "We Don't Talk About Bruno'' became the first No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 to be released by Walt Disney Records. With five weeks at No. 1, "Bruno" now holds the record for most weeks at the top of the charts for any song from a Disney film (animated or live-action). Miranda received a 2022 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas." Encanto won three 2023 Grammys, including two for Miranda. He was named Billboard's Top Hot 100 Songwriter of 2022. He contributed music and lyrics to Disney's Moana which earned him a 2017 Oscar nomination and a 2018 Grammy Award for the original song, "How Far I'll Go." Miranda is penning the songs for the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20, 2024. Charity singles include: "Love Make The World Go Round" with Jennifer Lopez, a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting; "Found/Tonight" with Ben Platt, and composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, to support March For Our Lives; and "Almost Like Praying," benefiting the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program after Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in New York City.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski