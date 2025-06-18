Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More to Take Part in The Jimmy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The team of professionals and industry experts who will serve as coaches and judges during the 16th annual Jimmy Awards has been revealed. Several Broadway stars will also make special guest appearances as presenters throughout the evening. Josh Groban will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at the Minskoff Theatre.



The 16th annual Jimmy Awards welcomes 12 coaches who will mentor the 110 high school students from across the country who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. This year’s coaches are: Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey, and EJ Zimmerman.

The panel of judges for the 2025 Jimmy Awards is comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners and finalists will be selected by Montego Glover, LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey, and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard, and Rachel Sussman.



Throughout the evening, Julia Knitel, Apollo Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aki Nishino, and Jasmine Amy Rogers will be special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers, and tributes.



The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 23. Streaming links and information will be available at jimmyawards.com prior to the ceremony. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 26th.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards. For those interested in ASL interpretation, they can watch a live interpreter via an alternate YouTube stream. Live closed captions will be available through the "CC" feature on the primary YouTube stream. Additionally, closed captions are available for Facebook via an alternate link. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access. Links will be available closer to the ceremony.

