Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, & Ariana DeBose Join Lineup for National Puerto Rican Day Parade TV Special

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade announces an all-star lineup of Puerto Rican luminaries from television, film, music and theater to headline the commemorative TV special to air on WABC-TV channel 7 on June 14 at noon EDT, given the postponement of the 63rd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade that normally takes place on 5th Avenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmed artists include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Pérez, Esaí Morales, Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India, Victor Manuelle, Ivonne Coll, Pedro Capó Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Kany García, and many others. The TV special will continue the longstanding tradition of the largest celebration in America that recognizes Puerto Rican culture and history, in addition to raising awareness of the issues that affect Puerto Rico.

A key feature in the program will be the Puerto Rican community's solidarity with Black people around the world by showcasing the traditional dance of Bomba, an Afro-Puerto Rican tradition of music and dance that represents resistance, survival, celebration and healing. Bomba originates from the black slaves who worked on the sugar plantations in 17th century Puerto Rico. Today, Bomba has become an artistic and culturally meaningful form of protest and a symbol of pride.

For the first time ever, National Puerto Rican Day Parade programming will air in the San Francisco Bay area on ABC7/KGO-TV, at 2:00pm PDT, as well as on ABC5 WORA-TV in Puerto Rico at noon EDT. It will also be streamed on abc7ny.com, the station's connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV , Android TV , Apple TV , and Roku . THE STREAM will also be available on the websites of the ABC Owned Television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh/Durham and Fresno.

In late May, WABC-TV Channel 7 and the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) Board of Directors announced their plans to broadcast a 90-minute TV special, hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View."

Related Articles