Lilli Cooper and Husband Paul McLoughlin Welcome Baby Boy

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper has announced that she and her husband Paul McLoughlin have welcomed a baby boy, Bodie Cooper McLoughlin!

Check out her Instagram post below!

Lilli Cooper's credits include:

Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks), Spring Awakening (OBC), Wicked (Elphaba). Theater favorites: Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: "Instinct," "The Good Fight," "Bull" & "Elementary" (CBS). Film: The Post, creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.