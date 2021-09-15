Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lilli Cooper and Husband Paul McLoughlin Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations Lilli and Paul!

Sep. 15, 2021  

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper has announced that she and her husband Paul McLoughlin have welcomed a baby boy, Bodie Cooper McLoughlin!

Check out her Instagram post below!

Lilli Cooper's credits include:

Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks), Spring Awakening (OBC), Wicked (Elphaba). Theater favorites: Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: "Instinct," "The Good Fight," "Bull" & "Elementary" (CBS). Film: The Post, creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.



