Licensing Rights Now Available for Country Musical, MAY WE ALL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announces today that May We All: A New Country Musical is now available for licensing across the US and Canada.

First dreamed up by Country music superstar Brian Kelley, and further developed with his production company CuzBro Productions alongside partners Lively McCabe Entertainment and BMG, May We All gives audiences "a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music," as praised by American Songwriter, during the show's official opening run. Co-written by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, the uplifting musical features arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. Appealing to all ages, May We All features an authentic Country score of hit songs by Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and many more, plus two original songs exclusively heard only in May We All.

First debuting in Tennessee last January at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, followed by a successful commercial summer run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville to which Playbill applauded with a "Yee haw!," May We All is now ready to be performed on stages across the country.

"We couldn't think of a better launch for May We All than in the state our production is rooted in - Tennessee," shares Kelley. "But now, just like Jenna's inspiring story, we're chasing dreams with MTI, and are so excited to see how our little town of Harmony is welcomed all across the US and Canada."

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "After MTI made the announcement in early September that May We All was joining our catalogue, we received tremendous interest from amateur and professional theatres across the country to bring this show to their stages. Featuring some great characters and many of the biggest and most-recognizable Country music hits, May We All will have audience members singing along and two-stepping in the aisles!"

With an inspiring storyline, May We All takes audiences to Harmony, Tennessee, aptly known as "the town that sings," where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply, but lately hope is drying up.

Two years ago, when local sensation Jenna Coates left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times.

Now Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loves, and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she adores.

For more information about May We All and the recent production at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, click here.

Visit the MTI show page here for licensing and additional information. International restrictions apply.

