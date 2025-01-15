Leslie Odom, Jr. To Moderate Wren T. Brown's First Book Signing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wren T. Brown is an actor, producer, director, and the founder and producing artistic director of Ebony Repertory Theatre, Los Angeles' only African American professional theatre company. His numerous film and television appearances include, "Waiting to Exhale," co-starred, "Whoopi," recurring "The Orville," and "Grey's Anatomy," and guest starred "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Frasier," "Seinfeld," "A Different World," and more. In THE FAMILY BUSINESS (Hey Boy Press; ISBN: 979-8-218-51718-2; $30.00 Hardcover), Brown shares intimate stories and many never-before-seen images from his family's four generations and more than 100-year artistic odyssey, shedding light on the significance and importance of the Black artist in American culture. The book features a foreword by multiple Grammy Award-winner Wynton Marsalis and an afterword by Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton).

The first book signing event for THE FAMILY BUSINESS will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, 7:00 p.m., at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016). Leslie Odom, Jr. will moderate a discussion with author Wren T. Brown, followed by the signing. You may purchase tickets, $30 (includes book) at TheFamilyBusinessBook.com or phone 323-964-9766.

"Writing and producing THE FAMILY BUSINESS stands as one of my most fulfilling achievements," conveys author Wren T. Brown. "My deep love for my ancestors and history is woven into this work, which reflects over 100 years of my family's contributions to America's cultural landscape. This book is a tribute to my family's theatrical odyssey, and to those known and unknown performers who also sacrificed and paved the way for the countless artists who follow in their footsteps."

From Hollywood to Broadway to music venues around the world, THE FAMILY BUSINESS is a lavishly illustrated book that chronicles the remarkable story of the Young and Brown families-a lineage that has significantly influenced American culture and the arts for over a century.

"This paper museum memorializing an American family's triumphs amid the terrifying odds, this record of Black ingenuity and continuity, fills me with [pride]," observes Leslie Odom, Jr. "It is a wonder what we've been able to build as Black creatives within these United States."

"This absolutely, singular memoir ... [THE FAMILY BUSINESS] illuminates [Wren T. Brown's] family's unusual, colorful and symbolic history at the forefront of American culture, education and entertainment through an unprecedented four generations," remarks Wynton Marsalis.

"Wren Troy Brown's commanding documentation of his extraordinary family's legacy in the arts, is a potent source of historical magic which is as astonishing in its occurrence as is his erudite and entertaining telling of it,"comment LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson (Academy Award-nominee - Best Supporting Actor, "Pulp Fiction"). "This book is beautiful power."

About THE FAMILY BUSINESS:

THE FAMILY BUSINESS is more than just a book; it's an essential addition to the African American theatrical and literary canon, destined to be a cherished coffee table centerpiece that sparks conversation and admiration for years to come. Whether you're a lover of theater, music, film, or history, THE FAMILY BUSINESS is a vital part of our shared history waiting to be explored.

An additional book-signing event with Mr. Brown will be hosted by Hollywood Heritage on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 12 p.m. For up-to-date information, visit www.TheFamilyBusinessBook.com or www.HollywoodHeritage.org.

Please note that booking signing events on February 15 and 23 are subject to change due to the recent wildfires in Southern California. Visit www.TheFamilyBusinessBook.com for updates.

About the Author:

Wren T. Brown is an actor, producer, director, and a fourth generation Angeleno. At 17, after performing Paul Laurence Dunbar's " An Ante-Bellum Sermon" and landing a national commercial, Wren decided to formally enter the family business. A versatile actor with a deep melodious voice, Wren has appeared on screen in "Hollywood Shuffle," "Beyond the Lights," "Waiting to Exhale," "Heart and Souls," "Under Siege 2," and "Edmond."

Some of Brown's television appearances include: "Whoopi," "Flipper: The New Adventures." "Bless This House," "Half & Half," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Orville," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Touched by an Angel," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Simpsons," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Frasier," "Seinfeld," and "A Different World."

Wren's voice can be heard narrating: The History Channel's "U.S.S. Constellation: Battling For Freedom," "E! True Hollywood Story" on the life of Diana Ross and "Bronzeville."

His stage appearances include As You Like It, On Borrowed Time, Burning Hope, and The Gospel at Colonus. He has directed Fences, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Blues In the Night, Ain't Misbehavin', and The World Goes Round.

Wren is the founder and producing artistic director of Ebony Repertory Theatre, Los Angeles' only African American professional theatre company. He lives in Los Angeles.