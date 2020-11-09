Leslie Odom, Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Announce They Are Expecting Second Child

The baby boy is due in March 2021.

Leslie Odom, Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson announced today that they will welcome their second Broadway baby in March 2021. The baby boy will be the couple's second child- they welcomed Lucille Ruby into the family in 2017.

Odom writes: "Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! ...We'll make it right for you."

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.

Nicolette starred in Waitress on Broadway and holds the distinction of being the first African American woman to play the musical's leading lady, "Jenna." On television, Robinson played 'Jane' on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series, The Affair. She has also appeared on Hart of Dixie, Unforgettable, Perfect Couples, and Cold Case, among others. Most recent and upcoming roles include "Sade" in Freeform's limited series, Love in the Time of Corona, and "Barbara Cooke" in Regina King's One Night in Miami. Robinson is a graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You